St. George To Commemorate 9/11 With Upcoming Patriot Day

The calm of a late-summer morning was shattered when coordinated terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 Americans — including 412 first responders — on September 11, 2001. In the ensuing weeks and months, Americans came together in ways not often seen.

The City of St. George and several community partners seek to recapture the sense of unity that prevailed following the attacks 22 years ago during the Patriot Day: Remembering 9/11 event, the weekend of Sept. 9-11 in downtown St. George.

“It has become a yearly tradition for us to gather and recall the 9/11 tragedy as well as celebrate the way we came together as Americans in response to the attacks,” said Mayor Michele Randall. “When you see a first responder that weekend, please thank him or her for serving our community.”

The weekend’s events include:

Patriotic program, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at Historic Town Square, featuring a bell tribute from the St. George Fire Department, children’s choirs and guest speaker Victor Guzman. An attorney whose office was in the second tower attacked that fateful day, Guzman will share his experiences and perspective gained. The event closes with a moving bagpipe tribute. Kids activities will be available, including patriotic face painting, and the St. George Carousel will be free to ride that morning until noon.

Also on Sept. 9 at Town Square, a flag retirement ceremony conducted by Sons of the American Legion and United We Pledge at 7:30 p.m.

From Sept. 9-11, everyone is invited to the Town Square lawn to view the ” Field of Heroes ” — a display of 343 American flags, representing first responders who perished on 9/11.

Concert in the Park at Vernon Worthen Park, featuring a "Salute to First Responders" that includes patriotic country tunes from local artists Eric Dodge, Casey Lofthouse, Mikalene and Alice Ericksen, begins at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11. A pre-show featuring three middle school bands from Washington County will start at 7 p.m.

Patriot Day: Remembering 9/11 is a City event made possible with the assistance of community sponsors: Swenson & Shelley Injury Attorneys, United We Pledge, The Advenire, American Legion Post 142, Dixie High School Air Force JROTC, Barney McKenna Olmstead, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Exchange Club of St. George and Sons of the American Revolution.