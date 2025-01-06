St. George to Offer Several Free Amenities on Heritage Day

The City of St. George will celebrate its 163rd birthday on January 25 under the name of Heritage Day.

Residents can expect several free amenities as part of the celebration.

These include:

Free admission to the Sand Hollow Aquatic Center

Free admission to the St. George Recreation Center

Free admission to the St. George Art Museum

Free rides on SunTran buses on all of January 25

Free rides on the Thunder Junction Train and St. George Carousel

City staff will also be at the Social Hall from noon to 2 p.m. on January 25 to serve free root bear floats and other refreshments.

The St. George City website said, “Mayor Randall and the St. George City Council invite you to join them on Saturday, January 25th, 2025 as they commemorate Heritage Day — observing the city’s 163rd birthday! Free root beer floats and other treats will be distributed at the Social Hall (212 N Main Street) from noon until 2 p.m. "

The City of St. George was officially established in January of 1862 during the Civil War. The Southern Utah city now has more than 100,000 residents and an almost unhealthy obsession with Trader Joe’s despite not having one.

Happy birthday to the City of St. George, and here’s to 163 more years of no Trader Joe’s.

