A family is grieving today after a tragic crash in St. George claimed the life of a 92-year-old woman and left her son seriously injured.

Virginia Fisher was standing on the sidewalk near Mall Drive and Red Cliffs Drive Tuesday when a two-car collision sent one vehicle careening off the road -- striking Fisher and her son, Darin.

Police say the crash was caused by what's known as a “courtesy trap,” where one driver waves another through an intersection, unaware of oncoming traffic. The result was a devastating T-bone crash.

Get our free mobile app

The two were out running errands when the crash occurred.

Dallas Richardson told KSL Television that the mistake seriously injured his uncle, Darin Fisher and killed his grandmother Virginia Fisher.

"That day, it was just another walk to the mall to go shopping," Richardson said. "They just got off the bus, and he was just getting her walker for her."

He said they had no time to react when a silver sedan came driving toward them.

Read More Here: Heartbreaking Loss: Two Children Die In I-15 Traffic Incident

"His head hits the windshield, it goes into the windshield, and then it carries them, like, 25 feet," Richardson told KSL. "She had everything broken that you could imagine. Her shoulder, eight ribs were broken. Her legs got just destroyed because the car hit her legs first."

Attorney Thomas McCutcheon said the culpable party in a courtesy crash is almost always the fault of the person failing to yield, even if they were waved thorough by another motorist.

"Courtesy wrecks (being waived through traffic by a courteous driver) are common and courtesy wrecks are the fault of the driver who failed to yield the right of way," he said. "We see these cases all the time but as I’ve said time after time, if you or someone you know is hurt or injured you should talk to a lawyer who does injury type cases. Make use of the free consultation."

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Every Kid Wanted to Go to These Famous TV and Movie Locations Before Google Earth and instant streaming, your imagination had to do the traveling, and TV and movies were your passport. From pirate coves to suburban streets, these were the places every kid dreamed of visiting. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz