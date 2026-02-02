The St. George Rotary Club Donates $5,000 to Dixie Tech Scholorships

The Rotary Club of St. George presented a $ 5,000 check to Dixie Technical College today to support local scholarships. The funds were raised from the car show in late 2025, presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Dixie Tech President Jordan Rushton, who was on hand Monday to receive the funds, said, “We are so grateful for the ongoing support of the St. George Rotary club. Their donation will impact the lives of students who need financial support the most. Oftentimes, this kind of contribution can be the difference between a student finishing their program and moving right into the workforce or not being able to graduate. We are very grateful for this generous donation.”

95 YEARS OF SERVICE IN ST. GEORGE

The club has been a force for good in St. George, Utah and around the world for nearly a century, celebrating its 95th anniversary in 2026 — a milestone that highlights decades of service and community impact.

SERVICE ABOVE SELF

Locally, the club brings together community leaders and volunteers who live by Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self.” Members tackle important local needs by supporting educational initiatives, hosting engaging speakers and activities, and organizing projects that promote fellowship and goodwill. Their efforts build stronger community bonds and encourage civic engagement among professionals and volunteers alike.

A NETWORK OF MILLIONS

Beyond meetings and local collaborations, St. George Rotarians connect with Rotary’s global network, joining more than a million volunteers in service projects that fight disease, promote peace, improve education, and support clean water access worldwide. This global reach amplifies the good done right here in Southern Utah.

As the club marks its 95th year, members reflect on nearly a century of positive change — from fostering friendships and leadership skills to making measurable differences in the lives of neighbors and communities both near and far.

Whether it’s through service projects, fundraising efforts, or community partnerships, the Rotary Club of St. George continues its long tradition of helping others and inspiring service in others.