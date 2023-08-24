At KDXU, we'll never tell you who to vote for. But we will present information so that you can make an informed decision as you process who deserves your vote this upcoming election.

The St. George City Council race is crazy, with 16 candidates vying for three open positions. There will be a primary with ballots due Sept. 5, although we all probably have those ballots already in our hands as they were mailed out last week.

The primary will weed out 10 of the 16 candidates, with six remaining in the race for the three available spots for the general election in November.

Fifteen of the 16 candidates have created websites to help you understand what it is they are all about, where they stand on key issues in the city and, quite frankly, get to know them a little bit (see what they look like, where they're from, a little about their families, etc.).

Here is a list of the candidates and a link to their websites (the list is in alphabetical order):

SG City Council Candidates

Greg Aldred -- https://greg4utah.com/

Brad Bennett -- https://electbradbennett.com/

Wendy Bulkley -- https://www.wendi4sgcity.com/

Matthew Heaton -- https://matt-heaton.com/

Austin Hodges -- https://www.austin4stg.com/

Jimmie Hughes (I) -- https://jimmiehughes.com/

Steven Jennings -- https://www.voteforstevejennings.com/

Steve Kemp -- https://stevekemp.org/

Katheryne Knight -- https://www.electknight.org/home

Dannielle Larkin (I) -- https://www.danniellelarkin.com/

Gregg McArthur (I) -- https://www.greggmcarthur.com/

Aros Mackey -- https://votearos.com/

Fabian Ortiz – no website, but does have a Facebook page and Instagram link

Marilyn Rigby -- https://www.marilynrigby.com/home

Paula Smith -- https://www.paulasmithcitycouncil.com/

Kimball Willard -- https://elect.kimballwillard.com/

Note: (I) means the candidate is an incumbent running to retain his or her position on the City Council. Current council members Natalie Larsen and Michelle Tanner are not up for reelection this year.