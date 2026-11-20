Who's Behind Those Annoying Spam Calls, and How Can You Stop Them?

Your phone rings. The number looks local, maybe even from St. George, Hurricane, or Cedar City. You answer, only to hear a recorded message about your car's extended warranty, a suspicious bank transaction, or an incredible offer you never requested.

Spam calls have become a familiar frustration for Americans, but behind many of those interruptions is a sophisticated industry designed to make money, steal personal information or trick unsuspecting people into handing over their savings.

Who's Making These Calls?

Not every unwanted call is a scam. Some come from legitimate telemarketing companies trying to sell products or services. Others originate from aggressive marketing operations that purchase lists of phone numbers and use automated dialing systems to contact thousands of people.

More concerning are criminal organizations operating both inside the United States and overseas. Some use organized call centers, while others rely on automated software that can place enormous numbers of calls with relatively little human involvement.

The Dark Side of Telemarketing: Scammers and Spoofers

These operations often disguise their actual phone numbers through a technique called "spoofing." This allows a caller to display a local 435 area code, a government agency's number, or even the name of a legitimate business.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that caller ID cannot always be trusted, regardless of how familiar the number appears.

What Are They Trying to Accomplish?

While some callers simply want to sell something, scammers generally have three objectives: steal money, obtain personal information or gain access to financial accounts.

Common tactics include pretending to represent banks, Medicare, Social Security, law enforcement agencies or well-known technology companies.

A caller might claim your bank account has been compromised, that you owe unpaid taxes or that a family member is in trouble. The goal is to create enough fear or urgency that you'll act before questioning the story.

Scams and Technology: The Rise of Voice Cloning

Artificial intelligence has introduced another concern. Voice-cloning technology can imitate a person's voice, potentially making fraudulent calls from someone claiming to be a relative or trusted acquaintance more convincing.

According to FTC figures released in 2026, Americans reported losing approximately $3.5 billion to impersonation scams during 2025. Those losses involved multiple contact methods, including phone calls, texts, emails, and online messages.

How Can You Protect Yourself?

Fortunately, several relatively simple steps can reduce unwanted calls and limit your exposure to fraud.

Don't answer unfamiliar numbers. If the call is legitimate and important, the caller can leave a voicemail.

Never provide personal information. Don't share Social Security numbers, banking details, passwords or verification codes with unexpected callers.

Don't press buttons on suspicious robocalls. Even if the recording offers an option to stop future calls, the FTC recommends hanging up instead.

Activate spam protection. Most smartphones and major wireless carriers offer call filtering, spam identification or blocking services.

Register with the National Do Not Call Registry. Visit DoNotCall.gov or call 1-888-382-1222. Registration is free and can reduce legitimate telemarketing calls, although criminals frequently ignore the registry.

Verify suspicious claims independently. If someone says they're calling from your bank, hang up and contact the institution using the number printed on your card or its official website.

What If You've Already Answered?

Simply answering a suspicious call doesn't necessarily mean you've been scammed. The greater danger comes from providing sensitive information, sending money, installing software or following instructions from an unverified caller.

If you've disclosed financial information, contact your bank immediately. Change compromised passwords and report any fraudulent transactions.

Reporting Unwanted Calls: Taking Action Against Scammers

Unwanted calls can be reported at DoNotCall.gov, while suspected fraud and financial losses should be reported at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Complaints about illegal robocalls and spoofing can also be submitted to the Federal Communications Commission.

Despite enforcement efforts and improvements in call-blocking technology, unwanted calls remain a problem. The most effective protection is recognizing that a familiar phone number, convincing voice, or urgent warning doesn't necessarily mean the person on the other end is legitimate.