Street Eats has been all the buzz lately and as a new(ish) restaurant in St. George, it's had to stand out amongst other incoming food places.

So, how does Street Eats stand out?

Well, Cory LaFranchi, the Chef-Owner, says it has to do with the focus on food and culture versus just making the money come in.

LaFranchi says Street Eats is all about having people “come as they are” and letting the staff also be as much of themselves as they want to be. He delivers this message with tacos, burgers, waffle fries, and any other “street food” that feels like home to him.

Street Eats began 10 years ago in Seattle, WA as a food truck and continued until it became a brick-and-mortar location In August 2022. LaFranchi received the Best New Chef Award in Seattle in 2019 and Street Eats also won Best Food Truck the same year. After having lived in Seattle and visiting Southern Utah throughout the years, LaFranchi decided to bring food from his culture to St. George, he said.

He also has a history as a chef at Michelin Star-rated restaurants.

“I didn't just create it for a certain concept or a certain genre. I knew I wanted to grow and train chefs on the line here,” LaFranchi said. “So, we hire people that have aspirations of becoming chefs, or wanting, you know, wanting a little bit more in the culinary scene”.

Since its opening in August, Street Eats has become a local favorite and can be packed at any time of service. LaFranchi said he has seen people of all ages frequent the place.

He made the designs of the restaurant an invitation for everyone and wanted the patio outside of the location so that people can mingle.

“It's not complicated. We just wanted people to hang out with us. Come as you are, like, you know, the way we dress on the line, the music we listen to, the way we talk like, we are just people. And we created a restaurant just on who we are,” LaFranchi said.

There is also the possibility that LaFranchi will start a fine dining restaurant called Olive after his daughter.

“I knew I wanted to represent her in the best way. So, the way I cook, and the way I design is like, the elegance of my daughter, right? The blessings that she is. I'm creating this entire concept kind of around the idea of her,” LaFranchi said.

Right now, there are no solid plans but there is a group that meets once a month to taste dishes with four to five courses. It's called a Supper Club and it's based around Olive.

LaFranchi is planning to keep serving the Southern Utah with his culture driven food and hopes it becomes a space for people of all walks of life.

“I care more about the relationship between us because for me as a chef, the food is like that breaking barrier of awkwardness between us,” LaFranchi said. “Once I cook it and hand it to you, we're immediate family. Like we are friends. We're connection, we're community. I want to see you tomorrow; I want to see you the next day. You don't have to buy anything. I just want to talk to you”.