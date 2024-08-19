People of Utah…Pumpkin Spice is Overrated

I can smell it. The fall air is slowing making its way to Southern Utah, and with it comes the most overrated seasonal flavor of all time (opinion opinion opinion).

I hate pumpkin spice. It’s put in everything from drinks to desserts and even more savory entrees just to make the season feel more festive. Is it good? I think it’s alright, but it’s not a godsent spice to bring peace and happiness to the masses like Starbucks would have you believe.

If anything, I think pumpkin spice unjustly eclipses the other flavors that fit the fall season. I’m talking about cinnamon, nutmeg, and even caramel is considered a fall flavor by some.

I get it, pumpkin spice goes wonderful with coffee and hot cocoa, but it doesn’t need to be put on every single food item.

I honestly can’t express why I hate pumpkin spice, but I think it has to do with the media presence it gets every single year.

People celebrate pumpkin spice like it’s the nectar of the gods or something, and the media knows that’s the case, so they push it until the cows come home (yes, I see the irony in that sentence).

All I’m asking you is to break free from the norm this fall as you save the pumpkin flavor for the pumpkin pie, and please keep it away from anything involving meat. I saw a cooking show the other day that made a pumpkin spice butter for steak and I’m pretty sure I blacked out from the heresy.

