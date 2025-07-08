My wife loves sunbathing.

In fact, to her heaven-on-earth is a good book on the chaise lounge out by the pool, followed by a sun-drenched 30-minute nap.

But all that sun-worshipping may be killing her.

According to Johns Hopkins University and Medical Center, "Everybody needs some sun exposure to produce vitamin D. But unprotected exposure to the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause damage to the skin, eyes, and immune system. It can also cause cancer ... sunburn and excessive UV light exposure do damage the skin. This damage can lead to skin cancer or premature skin aging (photoaging)."

The American Academy of Dermatology is offering tips to protect against summer sun damage which can cause sunburn, brown spots, wrinkles and skin cancer.

It starts with sunscreen which should be applied 15-minutes before heading outdoors (according to the AAD, it takes approximately 15 minutes for your skin to absorb the sunscreen and protect you. If you wait until you are in the sun to apply sunscreen, your skin is unprotected and can burn).

The Academy recommends that your sunscreen have an SPF of 30 or higher and be water-resistant. By the way, there is a popular misconception that SPF relates to time of solar exposure. This is not true. SPF is not directly related to time of solar exposure but to amount of solar exposure. For instance, the sun is not near as intense at 9 a.m. as it is at 1 p.m.

It should also offer broad spectrum protection against harmful UV rays.

The Academy also said many sun-lovers forget to protect certain sensitive areas when applying sunscreen. Dermatologists say not to forget your ears, your hands and the tops of your feet when applying the important lotion.

