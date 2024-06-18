3 Car Collision Sends 2 Drivers to St. George Regional Hospital 

KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 231

Statewide News – 06/18/24

Trump Endorses Maloy Ahead of Primary Election

Things may be looking up for Congressman Celeste Maloy as Former President Donald Trump has endorsed the Utah Congressman for re-election.

Trump made the announcement on June 17 via Truth Social. Trump said, “Congresswoman Celeste Maloy is a great advocate for the wonderful people of Utah’s 2nd Congressional District! Celeste is fighting to Secure the Border, Create Jobs, Restore American Energy Independence, Support our Military/Veterans, Defend Religious Liberty, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. Celeste Maloy has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Maloy underperformed against Colby Jenkins at the Utah GOP Convention, but her poll numbers have jumped in the months since thanks to endorsements from fellow congressional representatives.

Cox Elected Vice Chair of Western Governors’ Association

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has been elected as Vice Chairman of the Western Governors’ Association.

Cox will serve as vice chair to New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham who is the chairwoman for the association.

The Utah Governor is currently running for re-election with the primary election scheduled for June 25. Cox is running against Phil Lyman who garnered more votes during the Utah GOP Convention.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 06/18/24

Man Loses Fingertip in Iron County Shooting Range Accident

A man in Iron County lost the tip of a finger after shooting a firearm at the Iron County Shooting Range on June 16.

The man was firing a .223 caliber AR-15 pistol when he felt a sharp pain from one of his fingers when he noticed the tip of his finger was gone.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, the wind blew a sleeping bag into the line of fire, covering the muzzle compensator and causing the gas blowback that ripped the man’s fingertip off his hand.

Little Twist Fire Continues at 0% Containment

The Little Twist Fire in Beaver County didn’t grow much in size on June 17. This comes as a bit of surprise as fire officials expected the fire to grow due to the predicted high winds in the area.

The wildfire has now burned over 2,200 acres, which has caused some confusion as Utah Fire Info reported it had grown to over 2,400 acres on June 16.

The fire is still at 0% containment with over 200 fire fighters dispatched to handle the flames. We’ll provide more details as the week continues.

3 Car Collision Sends 2 Drivers to St. George Regional Hospital

A reported three car collision on June 17 by the Lins in Washington Fields resulted in two drivers being transported to St. George Regional Hospital.

According to a witness statement on Facebook, a black SUV crashed into a white truck when merging into the middle lane. The SUV then crashed into a red car attempting to make a left turn.

The driver of the black SUV and white truck were transported to the hospital via ambulance with injuries of unknown severity.

