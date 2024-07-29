KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 255

Statewide News – 07/29/24

Utah Well Represented at 2024 Paris Olympics

Utah has more than 30 athletes representing their respective countries at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

23 athletes on Team USA have ties to Utah, while 11 more athletes are added to the Utah list thanks to them being former residents of the beehive state. Those 11 athletes are on Team Canada, Team Japan, Tean New Zealand, Team Nigeria, Team Norway, and Team Sweden.

Nine current or former BYU stars are among the athletes in Paris, and the University of Utah has seven athletes helping to take home the gold as well.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/29/24

3 Dead Following Boat Accident on Lake Powell

Three people are dead after a pontoon boat capsized Friday afternoon in Navajo Canyon on Lake Powell.

Authorities for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area provided more details through a press release on Saturday evening via their Facebook page.

First responders attempted to rescue all of the passengers who were thrown overboard while some climbed to the top of the overturned boat for safety.

The press release stated. “Emergency medical attention was provided on scene by Glen Canyon Rangers and Page Fire Department personnel. Two other patients were transported by Classic Air Medical helicopter and the Page Fire Department ambulance for further medical treatment. As of today, deceased include: Two, 4-year-old males, and Melissa Bean, 72-year-old female.”

More details can be found by reading our full article on the accident.

Washington City Motorcycle Crash Leads to Fatality

A motorcyclist was unfortunately declared dead following a fatal vehicular accident on Sunday morning. The identity of the male victim hasn’t been confirmed by police out of respect for the family.

Lt. Kory Klots, the Public Information Officer for the Washington City Police Department, summarized the events leading up to the death of the rider in a press release.

Klotz said, “On 7/28/2024, at approximately 06:58 AM, Washington City Police were informed of a vehicular accident involving a red Jeep Rubicon and an older Harley Davidson motorcycle at Coral Canyon Blvd and Telegraph St. It was reported the motorcycle rider was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.”

More details can be found in our full article covering the fatal accident in Washington County.

55-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead Following Fatal Iron County Crash

A man from Iron County was unfortunately declared dead on Sunday after suffering fatal injuries from motorcycle crash on SR-56 on the same day.

The 55-year-old man reportedly failed to make a turn near mile marker 48 of the roadway, causing the man to drive off the road and sustaining serious injuries.

A Life Flight helicopter was called to the scene to airlift the man to receive medical treatment, but he unfortunately passed away from his injuries. The identify of the man hasn’t been confirmed by authorities.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton is now covering for Andy Griffin on the KDXU morning show until Aug. 12. This means he’s going to be very busy, and as such, Sunrise Stories will be shorter than usual. Stockton thanks you all for your understanding as Andy takes a well-deserved vacation.

Happy Monday!