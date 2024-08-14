KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 267

Statewide News – 08/14/24

Lyman Asks for Ballots to Stop Printing Before End of Case

Utah Lawmaker Phil Lyman is asking Utah officials to stop the printing of ballots for the November election before his case is concluded.

Lyman asked the courts to throw out the primary election results for Utah’s governor, with Lyman claiming that he is the official Republican nominee since he won Utah’s GOP Convention in April.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox won in the primary election by almost 40,000 votes, and Lyman has stated that Cox and Lieutenant Governor Diedre Henderson should be removed from office as a part of the lawsuit.

Utah Courts Deny Colby Jenkins’s Request Regarding Primary Election

The Utah courts have denied Colby Jenkins’ request to prolong the primary election for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District. This means Incumbent Celeste Maloy has officially been named the official Republican nominee for the general election in November.

The Utah Supreme Court said Jenkins failed to identify any instance where election officials didn’t follow state law. Jenkins’ lawyers also brought up the constitutionality of ballots being required to be postmarked by a certain date to be counted during an election.

The court wasn’t aware this would be a topic of discussion since the original petition mentioned no such thing. Jenkins lost to Maloy in the June primary election after an official recount by almost 200 votes.

New Study Says Utah is One of the Best Places to Live

A new study from WalletHub shows Utah is one of best places to live in the United States for 2024.

Utah ranked No. 4 in the study based on several indicators such as education rates and housing costs. Utah was the highest ranked state in the western region of the country.

The No. 1 state for living in the country went to Massachusetts for high marks in all categories. You can find the full study by clicking here.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/14/24

Hurricane Man Charged for Pointing Firearm at People

A man in Hurricane was arrested on Sunday for reportedly pointing a gun at several people in the middle of traffic.

Justin Lance has been charged with aggravated assault and was also under the influence while in possession of an open container of alcohol while driving.

This comes after Utah put a new road rage law into effect where reckless/road rage drivers are given harsher punishment.

Lightning Strike Causes Injuries in Glen Canyon

A lightning strike at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area injured two women while standing at the rim of Horeshoe Bend on Monday.

The two women in their 20’s were visiting from out of the country when they were struck by the lighting strike, and emergency responders transported the women to St. George Regional Hospital for treatment.

The National Park Service didn’t provide the severity of their injuries, but they did warn visitors to check weather conditions before heading out to exposed areas like Horseshoe Bend during monsoon season.

