KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 210

Statewide News – 05/13/24

Funeral For Fallen Santaquin Officer Today

The funeral service for Sgt. Billy Dean Hooser, a Santaquin police officer who was killed in the line of duty on May 5, will be held today at 10 a.m.

The funeral will take place at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Event Center. The doors will open at 8 a.m. and the procession will start at 8:30 a.m.

Sgt. Hooser will then be taken to the Santaquin City Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.

Body of Utah Skiers Found After Avalanche at Lone Peak

The bodies of two skiers who unfortunately died in an avalanche on May 9 have been recovered after extensive efforts from emergency responders. The two men were 23 years old and 32 years old.

The rescue crew had to deal with heavy winds at Lone Peak Summit where they found the bodies that were buried in the snow on May 10. Police became aware of the situation thanks to a third skier who was able to free himself from the snow and contacted the authorities.

The two victims' names have not been released yet, but one of the skiers is confirmed to be a Utah resident.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 05/13/24

Public Comment Period Opens for Controversial Northern Corridor

A comment period has opened for the controversial Northern Corridor Project that would see a four-mile road built across the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area.

The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the study on Thursday and the public can give their opinion until June 24.

The reason for the public comment period is to determine whether the Utah Department of Transportation has the right of way with the construction of the Northern Corridor, which has become more of a federal project despite the opposition from several Utah lawmakers. You can provide your opinion by clicking this link and then clicking “Participate Now.”

Concert in the Park Tonight with Chase Walker Band

Tonight is the second free concert at Vernon Worthen Park as a part of the City of St. George’s Concert in the Park Series. Tonight’s performance is headlined by the Chase Walker Band.

Chase Walker is known for his appearance on NBC’s “The Voice” and has many other achievements which are listed in our article covering the event.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and is free to attend. The city recommends bringing a lawn chair and blanket for the best experience.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton will be covering for Andy Griffin on 890 KDXU this week, which means Sunrise Stories will be a bit shorter than usual until May 20. Andy is covering the high school baseball playoffs in Northern Utah, hence why Stockton is helping out. Here’s to a crazy week.

Happy Monday!