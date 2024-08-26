KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 274

Statewide News – 08/26/24

Missing Arizona Woman Found After Flash Flooding Hits the Grand Canyon

The search for a missing woman in the Grand Canyon ended in tragedy Sunday morning after the body of Chenoa Nickerson, 33, was discovered in the Colorado River.

Nickerson was reported missing after a flash flood hit the area, causing a multi-day search that ended in disappointment. The National Park Service officials say they’re investigating the incident.

This comes after three other bodies were discovered in the same region throughout August.

Governor Cox Declares State of Emergency Due to Flash Flooding

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has declared a state of emergency after flash floods hit parts of the state.

Cox issued the order on Friday after several inches of rain landed in a short period throughout the past week leading to damaged homes and infrastructure. Flash flood warnings hit most of Southern Utah in August due to the amount of rain.

The Washington County Water Conservancy District called for a 48-hour stop to irrigation in the county in an effort to save water.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/26/24

Cedar City Man Drowns at Quail Creek State Park

A 49-year-old man from Cedar City unfortunately drowned on Friday due to a paddleboarding accident at Quail Creek State Park.

Pedro Castillo, 49, was camping with his wife and daughter when they decided to paddleboard without a life jacket. A strong gust of wind then pushed the family off the boat Castillo didn’t come back up.

Park officials extended their condolences to the family while reminding residents to keep their life jackets on while out on the water and to have a buddy as well.

Toquerville Wildfire Shuts Down State Route 17

A wildfire near Toquerville caused State Route 17 to shut down Saturday evening, burning about 300 acres in the process.

Fire workers managed to contain the wildfire after working through the night, and the highway is now open as of Sunday morning.

Utah Fire Info reported the cause of the fire is under investigation.

