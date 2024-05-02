KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 203

Statewide News – 05/02/24

Death Warrant Issued to Convicted Utah Murderer

The Utah Attorney General has issued a death warrant for Taberon Honie, a convicted murderer who was sentenced to death in 1999.

Honie was found guilty of assaulting and killing the mother of his ex-girlfriend and has been spending time in prison for the past 25 years.

A judge will set a hearing for the warrant for the motion to officially be put into action.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 05/02/24

Oak Grove Fire Grows to 26 Acres

According to Utah Fire Info, the Oak Grove Fire that started in Southern Utah has grown to 26 acres with the last update from fire workers saying the flames were 50% contained.

The fire was originally reported on April 29 when a UTV reportedly burst into flames and set fire to the local vegetation about two miles from the Oak Grove Campground in Washington County.

We’ll provide more updates on the situation as the authorities release more information to the public.

Veyo Vehicle Fire Under Investigation

Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a vehicle fire in Veyo on the evening of May 1 and are currently investigating the cause of the flames with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Fortunately, a statement from DVFR on Facebook confirmed there were no injuries during the accident.

Iron Man Kicks Off in 2 Days

The Iron Man 70.3 North American Championship is scheduled for May 4 starting at Sand Hollow Reservoir and ending on Main Street in St. George.

Many roads are expected to be affected throughout Southern Utah for the day of the race, and heavy traffic is expected for most of the weekend.

To learn more about which roads and neighborhoods will be the most affected, check out our article covering the subject with documents from the official Iron Man website and Greater Zion.

Utah Tech Students Prepare for Graduation Tomorrow

The 113th Commencement Ceremony at Utah Tech University will send another batch of fresh graduates into the working world on May 3.

Associate degree graduates will receive their diplomas during a morning ceremony, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees will be awarded to qualified students at an evening ceremony.

The ceremonies will take place at Greater Zion. More information can be found on the Utah Tech Website.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton’s new favorite snack is popcorn. Just popcorn. Since he’s started his diet, he’s discovered that popcorn without the crazy amounts of butter and salt can actually be a pretty solid deterrent for the munchies without ruining your healthy routine. That said, Stockton’s looking at popcorn machines like ones used at movie theaters...and that might hurt his diet if he decided to buy one.

Happy Friday Eve!