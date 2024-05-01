The Iron Man 70.3 North American Championship will return to St. George once again on May 4 with businesses across the region preparing for the racers and the large amount of traffic that comes with it.

Of course, this doesn’t just apply to businesses, it also applies to thousands of residents living in the Southern Utah area. Some of the most congested traffic in Southern Utah comes during the Iron Man.

The Greater Zion website for the Iron Man advised residents to take certain precautions for race day to make their planned commute as smooth as possible.

The website recommends residents to complete their weekend errands before the road closures on May 4. It’s also recommended to look at the roads affected to plan a route to and from work on the day of the race.

Delays are expected throughout the major areas of Southern Utah from St. George to Hurricane, and that goes for your packages being shipped to your home on May 4.

The list of neighborhoods below are links you can click on to see which associated neighborhoods are affected by the Iron Man road closures. Plan accordingly, and you should be able to make it through May 4 without any issues.

