KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 236

Statewide News – 06/25/24

Primary Election Today for Utah Voters

Today is primary election day for Utah voters with many positions up for grabs with even more vying candidates.

The race for Utah’s governor seat is a race between Incumbent Spencer Cox as he goes head-to-head with Phil Lyman who managed to outperform cox at the GOP Convention.

As Senator Mitt Romney steps down in the coming year, four candidates are pushing hard for the seat he’s leaving behind. Those candidates are Brad R. Wilson, John Curtis, Jason Walton, and Trent Staggs. The latter received an endorsement from Former President Donald Trump before the GOP Convention.

Utah Ranks 3rd for Child Well-Being

A new report from the Kids Count Data Book ranks Utah as one of the best states in the country for children’s overall well-being.

Kids Count Data Book ranked all 50 states via several indicators such as family and community, economic well-being, education, and health. Utah ranked No. 3 overall thanks to the low number of teen births and children living in high poverty areas.

The states that beat Utah in the rankings include Massachusetts at No. 2 and the best state for a child’s overall being was awarded to New Hampshire.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 06/25/24

St. George Teen Faces 37 Charges for Various Thefts and Burglaries

A teenager in St. George who’s accused of committing various thefts and vehicle burglaries is facing 37 charges after being arrested on June 23.

The very lengthy arrest report for Brayden Joshua Telford, 18, from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office includes 15 counts of vehicle burglary, 14 counts of unlawful acquisition of a financial card, and many other charges of varying severity.

Telford was arrested around 7 a.m. on June 23 after police received a tip of a suspicious person dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask checking car doors in an apartment complex at South Hidden Valley Drive.

Where and How to Vote in Washington County

If you were hoping to vote via your mail-in ballot for today’s primary election, be aware that you can’t send it through the U.S. Postal Service as it’s too late in the game. Instead, you can drop your ballot off at one of the many drop boxes in Washington County, and in-person voting is also available.

Ballot drop boxes can be found at the Washington County Administration Building in St. George at 111 E. Tabernacle, and the branch libraries located in St. George, Washington City, Santa Clara, and Hurricane City. Ballots are accepted until 8 p.m. tonight.

In-person voting is only available at the Dixie Convention Center until 8 p.m. tonight with election results being available shortly afterwards. We’ll have an article listing the results tonight around 9 p.m. so stay tuned.

