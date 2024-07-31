KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 257

Statewide News – 07/31/24

Video Shows Truck Involved in Fatal Millcreek Hit N Run

Police in Northern Utah have released more surveillance videos showing a truck wanted in connection with a fatal hit n run in Millcreek.

Lindsay VanOrman, 20, was reportedly trying to rescue a cat who was in the middle of the road when she was unfortunately struck by the truck.

Authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating the silver Nissan Titan with a broken headlight. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Unified Police.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/31/24

Colby Jenkins Officially Calls for Recount

It’s official, Congressional Candidate Colby Jenkins has called for a recount of the June 25 primary election for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District.

Jenkins has been running against Incumbent Celeste Maloy in an extremely close election. So much so, Maloy is only ahead of Jenkins by 214 votes according to the official canvass.

Jenkins said on social media that his campaign has made a formal request to Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson for the recount. Maloy responded to the recount saying she was confident the results wouldn’t change.

More details can be found in our full article.

Beaver Wildfire Causes Power Shutoffs

A new wildfire burning near Beaver caused power shutoffs for around 400 customers on Tuesday.

The Sheep Rock Fire has burned around 80 acres of land so far, and it reportedly started on private property.

Fire workers were able to stop the fire’s forward progression, but the cause of the fire is still unknown.

First-Ever St. George City Art Exhibition Opens Today

The City of St. George will host its first-ever City Art Exhibition starting today and lasting until Aug. 17 at the City commons Building located at 220 N. 200 E.

David Cordero, the Director of Communications for the City of St. George provided a press release covering what patrons can expect when they visit the exhibition.

Cordero said, “A vast array of art — ranging from leather work and wood carving to photography and ceramics — will be on display. But this isn’t an ordinary art show. Each piece has been produced by City of St. George employees, whose jobs cover a cross section of duties within the City, such as the police department, water services, parks, community arts, and others.”

An opening night reception will take place tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with live music and refreshments will be provided by DonutNV Food Truck.

