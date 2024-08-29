KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 278

Statewide News – 08/29/24

Salt Lake City Listed as Desired Labor Day Destination

A new report from AAA says Salt Lake City is one of the most desired destinations for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

Other highly ranked destinations include Anaheim, California, Orlando, Florida, and Las Vegas.

Please be extremely careful as you travel for Labor Day as AAA believes it’s going to be very busy.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/29/24

Iron County Man Arrested After Shooting Neighbor’s Dogs

A 50-year-old man from Iron County was arrested Monday after he reportedly shot at two of his neighbor’s dogs, leaving one of the canines dead.

Joshua Bailey, 50, allegedly shot at the dogs after they went onto his property. Police said Bailey became upset and used a firearm to chase off the dogs.

The neighbor heard the gunshots and some whimpering from the dogs. The neighbor said he saw Bailey head back onto his property after the gunshots were fired. Bailey reportedly admitted to authorities that he did in fact shoot and kill one of the dogs.

Historic Military Vehicle Returned to Southern Utah

A historic half-track military vehicle that went missing over a month ago from Dixie National Forest has been returned to its resting place.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, an unidentified person said they took the vehicle believing it to be abandoned property. The person said they were going to restore the vehicle to its original state.

State Representative Carl Albrecht’s father used the vehicle to assist in logging operations in the 1950s and is reportedly eligible to be inducted into the National Register of Historic Places.

Busy Weekend Expected for Zion National Park

Utah’s national parks are expecting heavy levels of traffic thanks to the surplus of visitors traveling for Labor Day.

Zion National Park is asking visitors to exercise patience as long lines are expected throughout the holiday weekend.

Park officials said those planning to visit Zion should take advantage of the free shuttle service and park their personal vehicles in Springdale.

