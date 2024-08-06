KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 261

Statewide News – 08/06/24

University of Utah Diver Makes Olympic Debut

A University of Utah sophomore is making her Olympic debut at the Paris Olympics representing Team Sweden.

Emilia Nilsson will represent her home country as she is scheduled to participate in the 3-meter springboard dive on August 7.

Nilsson began her career as a diver when she was seven years old and will now make her debut on the biggest sporting platform in the world.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/06/24

Colby Jenkins Still Trailing Behind Maloy Despite Recount

Colby Jenkins is still trailing behind Incumbent Celeste Maloy despite the recount of votes from the June 25 primary election for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District.

According to the state's election site, Maloy is ahead of Jenkins by just 176 votes, which is a slight difference compared to the 214-vote lead before the recount.

We’ll provide more updates on this election as we trudge toward the November general election.

Lightning Strike Causes Wildfire near Arizona Strip

A lightning strike near the Arizona Strip in Mojave County has sparked another wildfire that’s almost 400 acres in size as of this morning.

According to Utah Fire Info, the Cox Pond Fire is located 29 miles southeast of St. George and was discovered Monday afternoon.

No structures are being threatened at this time, but the blaze is currently at 0%. We’ll provide more updates as the situation continues to develop.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton has gone from a stomach flu to a head cold. Despite being up to his ears in work as he covers for Andy Griffin at KDXU until Aug. 12, his body decided that now was a good time to catch an annoying case of the common cold and made it just bad enough to impact Stockton’s voice, which isn’t great when you’re on radio. Luckily, he’s on the mend and should be back in shape soon.

Happy Tuesday!