KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 260

Statewide News – 08/05/24

Lyman Calls for Governor Cox to Step Down

State Representative Phil Lyman is asking Utah’s top court to make him the Republican nominee in the upcoming general election for governor.

Lyman lost to Utah Governor Spencer Cox in the June 25 primary election by around 37,000 votes, but Cox qualified for the primary election thanks to signatures gathered beforehand.

While each method is valid under Utah law, Lyman argues that he is the rightful GOP nominee since he earned more than 60% of the delegate vote. He’s asking the courts to throw out the primary election results from June 25.

2nd Congressional District Recount Results Today

The results from the 2nd Congressional District recount of the June 25 primary election are expected to come in later today.

The recount was requested by Colby Jenkins after losing to Incumbent Celeste Maloy by 214 votes in the primary election.

The results were expected to surface at the end of last week, but multiple counties such as Washington County reported error messages when trying to tabulate the final numbers.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/05/24

St. George Police Investigate Another Fatal Motorcycle Accident

The St. George Police Department has confirmed another fatal motorcycle accident in Washington County with 19-year-old male driver reported dead.

The SGPD released a statement via their Facebook page on Friday explaining the accident.

The statement reads, “*At approximately 5:10 PM on August 2, 2024 our dispatch center received a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle. The motorcycle was southbound on 2450 E., reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a vehicle making a left turn onto 2450 E. The 19-year-old driver of the motorcycle has died from his injuries, and the driver of the vehicle is injured. This crash is under investigation. Our sincere condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Not much else is known about the accident, but this is unfortunately a common occurrence in Southern Utah.

