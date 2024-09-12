KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 285

Statewide News – 09/12/24

Bank Robbery Leads to Statewide Chase

Multiple arrests were made Wednesday afternoon when several bank robbers stole from a bank in Salt Lake County and attempted to make a getaway by traveling through Southern Utah.

Investigators worked with the FBI to track the criminals through the state and contacted multiple law enforcement agencies throughout Utah for assistance in catching the perpetrators.

Officers arrested at least five suspects at mile marker 88 of I-15 in Iron County, ending the statewide chase. No confirmation on how many suspects were involved in the robbery.

Salt Lake Has 5th Worst Air Quality in the World Thanks to Smoky Haze

The National Weather Service says more patches of smoky haze could be expected through most of Utah thanks to smoke rolling in from California.

The reason for the smoke is due to three major wildfires in California and the southwestern wind pushing the haze into Utah.

As a result, Salt Lake City had the 5th worst air quality in the world, and even Southern Utah was covered in smoke with red sun burning through the haze.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/12/24

Cedar City Man Sentenced for Killing Mother in 2020

A Cedar City man who reportedly murdered his own mother in 2020 has been sentenced for his crimes.

Joshua James Glover, 36, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Tuesday for the first-degree murder of Kay Gosewisch, 73.

Law officials said Glover is one of the worst inmates Iron County has ever seen. Some of his misdeeds while incarcerated include flushing bedding and clothes down the toilet, flooding the cells in the process, vandalizing fixtures including sprinklers, and encouraging other inmates to break the rules.

About 6,000 Residents Left Without Power in Southern Utah

Over 5,000 residents in Washington County were left without power Wednesday due to high winds and dry weather.

La Verkin had the most power outages with about 4,000 reported outages in the area.

Rocky Mountain Power warned residents it could take until 2 a.m. today until power could be restored. Fortunately, most of the residents had their power returned by 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Dixie Roundup Rodeo Starts Today

The Dixie Roundup Rodeo opens today as a part of the Dixie Days festivities. The pre-rodeo entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and will last until 7:30 p.m. when the full show begins.

Those interested can purchase tickets when the gates open at the Dixie Sun Bowl starting 6 p.m. You can also purchase tickets from the St. George Lion’s Office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bear in mind the tickets are general admission, meaning you’ll want to arrive early if you want to get a good seat.

