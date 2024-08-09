KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 264

Statewide News – 08/09/24

Utah Gas Prices Stagnate Heading into the Weekend

According to this morning’s AAA gas report, average prices across the state remain largely the same compared to last week.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded in Washington County is about $3.71. Iron County’s average is about $3.58 per gallon.

The most expensive gas in the state can be found in Piute County, which has held the title for the past month. The cheapest gas in the state can be found in Box Elder County at about $3.51 per gallon.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/09/24

Park Rangers Discover Third Body at Grand Canyon National Park

Park rangers from Grand Canyon National Park have discovered the body of another missing person, being the third body to be found in the past two weeks in the area.

The body was identified as Leticia A. Castillo, 20, from New Mexico. According to a news release from the National Park Service, Castillo’s body was discovered 150 feet below the rim of Twin Overlooks along Desert View Drive.

More information can be found on the NPS website.

Dixie High School Bus Crashes in Spanish Fork

A school bus carrying Dixie High School’s soccer team collided with a garbage truck in Spanish Fork Thursday. Fortunately, it appears only minor injuries have been reported.

The Spanish Fork Police Department said the school soccer team was driving in town when their bus collided with a garbage truck, resulting in some of the students being transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Washington County School District is working to get a bus to their location so the team can continue traveling.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Today is the final day Stockton is covering for Andy Griffin on the KDXU morning show, which means Sunrise Stories will be back in full development starting Monday, Aug. 12. Stockton has enjoyed doing the morning show, but he would rather stick behind his keyboard than behind the mic every second of the morning.

Happy Weekend!