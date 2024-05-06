KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 205

Statewide News – 05/06/24

Santaquin Officer Killed in Hit n’ Run

Residents of Santaquin in Northern Utah are in mourning following the sudden loss of a police officer who was struck and killed by semi-truck on the morning of May 5. The officer was identified as Sgt. Bill Hooser of the Santaquin Police Department.

The semi-truck driver was believed to be Michael Aaron Jayne, 42. Jayne reportedly killed Sgt. Hooser with the semi after fleeing from a traffic stop. A search ensued throughout most of the morning of May 5 with officers arresting Jayne around 11:30 a.m.

A police car has been designated as a temporary memorial to Sgt. Hooser with residents placing flowers around the treasured vehicle. Lt. Mike Wall of the SPD said the death of Sgt. Hooser was a senseless act that hurt the officer’s family as well as the entire police department.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 05/06/24

18-Year-Old Drowns at Sand Hollow Reservoir

An 18-year-old boy from Las Vegas unfortunately drowned at Sand Hollow Reservoir on May 5.

Christian Jeffrey Fisher, 18, and his friends were swimming in the lake when Fisher reportedly went under the water after struggling and never resurfaced.

Fisher’s friends returned to shore and contacted the authorities as they couldn’t locate the missing teen. Emergency responders found Fisher’s body following two hours of searching the waters, unfortunately confirming the worst. We here at KDXU would like to extend our condolences to the friends and family of Fisher for the loss of such a young life.

St. George Driver Arrested for Hit n’ Run and DUI

A driver in St. George is now in custody after he allegedly hit a girl on a scooter and fled from the scene on May 2.

Joston Stout was arrested following a DUI investigation in Iron County, but he’s also facing charges related to the hit n’ run on May 2 that seriously injured a girl in St. George.

The girl was transported to St. George Regional Hospital with broken bones and eye-related injuries. Witnesses told officers they saw a blue Dodge Ram truck flee from the scene with the driver later identified as Stout.

St. George Man Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Gun at Women

A man who allegedly pointed a gun at women at an apartment complex in St. George is facing multiple charges.

Reese Kane was arrested after witnesses on the scene told police that Kane pointed a gun at two women and then proceeded to assault one of them. Witnesses also said Kane smashed a car window belonging to one of the tenants.

Kane called 911 claiming he wasn’t the one who committed the crime, but several witnesses contradicted what he claimed. Kane is now facing multiple charges including aggravated assault.

Reminder: Roll With Patrol Community Bike Ride

The St. George Police Department will host their 3rd annual Roll With Patrol community bike ride later today to celebrate National Bike Month.

The festivities begin at 5:45 p.m. at Crosby Confluence Park with free food and other attractions such as prize drawings and a bike rodeo. The actual 5.3-mile bike ride will start at 6:30 p.m. The Echo Unit of the SGPD is leading the charge around the Mayor’s Loop.

It’s free to attend and no registration is required to ride along those in blue. More details can be found in our article.

