KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 201

Statewide News – 04/30/24

Thousands of Utah Residents to Lose Internet Access

Utah residents that are a part of the Affordable Connectivity Program may lose their internet access at the end of May if they’re unable to pay without assistance.

The ACP assists low-income residents with paying their internet bill, but the program will be shutting down on May 30 due to financial issues.

State officials report the program is running out of money, and any resident enrolled with the program will have to pay their internet bill without assistance once the program shuts down. The FCC said there are about 75,000 residents who are enrolled in the ACP.

U.S. Marshalls Capture Former Utah Officer in California

Phillip Alan Rogers, 57, a former Utah officer who was arrested in St. George in February for a weapons case, has been detained once again after reportedly fleeing to Cambodia to avoid prosecution.

The U.S. Marshals Service made the arrest in Southern California, but not much else is known about the circumstances leading up to the arrest.

No word has been given on what additional charges Rogers will face due to his attempted escape from police custody.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 04/30/24

St. George Man Dies Following St. James Motorcycle Crash

A man in St. George passed away in the hospital on April 27 after he sustained critical head injuries from a motorcycle accident on St. James Lane.

Blaine Moore, 50, reportedly lost control of his newly purchased motorcycle as the sun was setting. Moore then struck a wall and was thrown from the bike where he struck his head without a helmet. Moore was transported to St. George Regional Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for the friends and family of Moore as they prepare for the funeral and tackle other expenses.

Oak Grove Fire Grows to 22 Acres

A wildfire spanning approximately 22 acres was reported to the Northwest of Toquerville during the evening of April 29 with fire workers still fighting the flames as of the morning of April 30.

The Oak Grove Fire, as it’s being called by many first responders due to its location, isn’t endangering any nearby structures, and is in a milder state than when the fire was first reported.

More details with updates can be found in our full article on the Oak Grove Fire.

Large Fight Breaks Out at St. George Youth Care Facility

A large fight broke out at Vive Adolescent Care in St. George on the evening of April 28 with over a dozen police vehicles on the scene to put a stop to the altercation.

According to Public Information Officer Tiffany Mitchell from the St. George Police Department, a group of minors started the conflict and dragged staff members of the facility into the fight.

About 20 minors were involved in the fight, and someone on the scene called the police as the dangerous situation continued to grow. Fortunately, no one was injured enough to be transported to St. George Regional Hospital, but a staff member reportedly said he will take legal action against one of the minors involved.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton doesn’t have that large of a friend group that he hangs out with; However, he tends to spend a lot of time with the few friends that are in that group. That’s not to say Stockton doesn’t have many friends, but life tends to drag your friends to several different places, and sadly this applies to many of Stockton’s friends throughout the years.

Happy Tuesday!