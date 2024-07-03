KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 242

Statewide News – 07/03/24

Gas Prices Suddenly Increase Before 4th of July

According to AAA, gas prices in Utah have increased before the 4th of July holiday weekend with some counties seeing significant increases.

Washington County’s average this morning was $3.70 per gallon of unleaded, while Iron County saw an increase of about 17 cents to around $3.55 per gallon.

Most expensive gas in the state goes to Daggett County at $3.87 per gallon, which is one of the few counties that saw little to no change since last week. The cheapest gas in Utah right now can be found in Sevier County at $3.41 per gallon.

Parole Board to Meet in July for Possible Execution of Honie

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will meet multiple times in July to decide whether convicted killer Taberon Honie should still be put to death on August 8.

If the death sentence goes through, it would be the first Utah execution in over a decade. If it doesn’t go through, Honie would then serve the remainder of his life in prison.

The UBPP hearings will take place on July 22 and July 23. If they decide they need more time, then they will set a date for a third hearing. Honie was convicted in 1999 for aggravated murder, and it wasn’t until June of 2024 that a death warrant was signed.

Fire Weather Watches in Place Throughout Utah

The National Weather Service is warning Utah residents of high-risk weather for fires in Utah as summer brings triple digit temperatures in select areas of the state.

The extended Fire Watch period applies to areas like San Rafael Swell, the Grand Staircase, Eastern Uinta Basin, and Book Cliffs region. The Fire Watch will run through Independence Day.

The excessive heat is especially bad in Southern Utah as St. George has a predicted high of 108 degrees for the 4th of July, and July 7 has a predicted high of 114 degrees in Washington County.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/03/24

Man Airlifted Following Swimming Incident at Sand Hollow

A man in his 20’s was airlifted to the hospital after he struggled to stay above water while swimming in the Sand Hollow Reservoir on June 30.

A group in a boat spotted the man and brought him aboard and took him to the boat ramp where medical personnel transported him to the hospital via medical helicopter.

The condition of the swimmer isn’t known at this time, but Utah State Park officials are warning residents to keep a buddy nearby when swimming out in the water.

Reminder: Fireworks Legal in Southern Utah Until July 5

The 4th of July is tomorrow, and many residents throughout Southern Utah are already shooting off fireworks in celebration.

Please remember that fireworks are only legal in certain areas of Washington County, and that the weather is only leading to more wildfires throughout the region.

Please click on your relevant region to find the firework restrictions for your area, including where you can fire off fireworks.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton will be taking tomorrow and Friday off for an extra-long Independence Day weekend. He will be back on Monday, July 8 with more Sunrise Stories, but until then, be sure to stay safe and have fun this 4th of July. For heaven's sake, throw the firecracker once you light it. Stockton doesn’t want to write about any missing fingers this year.

Happy Independence Day!