KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 241

Statewide News – 07/02/24

Maloy Ahead of Jenkins by 300 Votes in 2nd Congressional District Election

The election for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District Seat is inching ever closer to a recount as Incumbent Celeste Maloy is ahead of Colby Jenkins by only around 300 votes.

The Associated Press shows 98% of the votes have been counted as today marks a week since the votes started rolling in.

Colby Jenkins has won over a large portion of Washington County while Celeste Maloy’s majority of votes have come from Salt Lake and Davis Counties.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/02/24

Central Fire Displaces Family After Destroying Home

A wildfire in Central has destroyed the home in the area, displacing the family as fire fighters play it safe and continue to combat the 9.6-acre fire.

The fire began on June 30 and caused the evacuation of several communities in the area with Utah Fire Info reporting the fire as human caused.

The wildfire reportedly started in a field around 3:45 p.m. and grew quickly thanks to the combination of high winds and dry vegetation in the area.

Little Twist Fire Worker Discharged from Hospital Following Severe Injuries

Daniel Burns, the “Hotshot” fire fighter who was injured while combating the Little Twist Fire in Beaver County, was discharged from the hospital to the joy of friends of family.

The Bureau of Land Management said Burns was released on June 29 after he was hit by a falling tree that pinned him to the ground while on the job near the 2,500-acre wildfire.

Burns hasn’t completely recovered from the several fractures in his shoulder and face, but he’s progressing in a good direction. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Burns to assist with medical bills and lost wages.

Reminder: Fireworks Now Legal in Washington County Until July 5

Fireworks are now legal throughout most of Southern Utah until July 5 with 19 public parks in St. George available for fireworks.

The Fields at Little Valley is now an illegal park for fireworks thanks to recent developments in the area, but the Silkwood and Crimson Ridge Parks are legal for fireworks in the Little Valley area.

If you’d like to know if it’s legal to shoot off fireworks in your neighborhood, click on the link pertaining to your area to find a map showing what areas are legal.

