Update on the Measles Outbreak in Southern Utah

As of early January 2026, Southern Utah has become the epicenter of the state’s most significant measles outbreak in over three decades. The Southwest Utah Public Health District—covering Washington, Iron, Kane, Beaver, and Garfield counties—currently accounts for 114 of the state's 156 confirmed cases. Dr. David Blodgett, director of the Southwest Utah Department of Health says this resurgence is driven by "pockets of vulnerability" where vaccination rates have fallen well below the 95% threshold required for herd immunity.

Why are parents opting out?

The surge in cases is directly linked to a sharp rise in non-medical vaccine exemptions. In the Southwest district, nearly 20% of kindergartners are missing MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) documentation. Public health data and local interviews suggest several key reasons for this trend:

Safety Concerns & Misinformation: Many parents cite fears regarding long-term side effects or the debunked link between the MMR vaccine and autism. Despite overwhelming scientific evidence to the contrary, these concerns persist in digital "echo chambers."

Preference for "Natural Immunity": There is a growing belief among some local circles that contracting the disease naturally is superior to pharmaceutical intervention, underestimating the fact that measles can lead to severe complications like pneumonia or brain swelling.

Erosion of Trust: Post-COVID skepticism toward government health mandates has led many to view vaccination as a matter of personal or political autonomy rather than a public health necessity.



The Impact: Because measles is among the most contagious pathogens on Earth, it quickly spreads to unprotected individuals in social circles, schools, and churches. This creates a high-risk environment for infants too young for the shot and those with compromised immune systems who rely on the community’s "collective shield" to stay safe. Dr. Blodgett reminds everyone that the measles vaccine has been available since 1954 & is safe & effective at preventing the spread of the virus.

LISTEN: DR. BLODGETT ON SOUTHERN U-TALK WITH DALE DESMOND ON KDXU TALKING ABOUT THE MEASLES OUTBREAK IN SOUTHERN UTAH.