UPDATE: Utah Has the 2nd Highest Measles Cases in the US

Utah is experiencing one of the largest measles outbreaks in the United States in decades. According to recent updates, the state now has about 210 confirmed cases, making it the second-largest outbreak nationwide after South Carolina and Texas. Southwest Utah continues to be the hardest hit, with more than 150 cases in our region alone.

DIXIE HIGH SCHOOL EXPOSURE

Health officials say the virus is extremely contagious and has spread through schools, churches, clinics, and other public settings. Measles can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area, which increases exposure risk. Some cases have even appeared in schools like Dixie High School, prompting parent notifications.

COMPLICATED CONTAINMENT

Vaccination remains the most effective defense. The measles vaccine is about 97% effective after two doses, but many of those infected in our state were unvaccinated, reflecting gaps in local immunization coverage. Health departments are encouraging anyone exposed who isn’t up to date on the MMR vaccine to get immunized and monitor symptoms. However, legal limits on requiring vaccines in schools and declining vaccination rates have complicated containment efforts.

OUTBREAK SPREADS

This outbreak is part of a larger national resurgence. CDC data show the United States reported over 2,200 confirmed cases in 2025, a significant increase from recent years and threatening the nation’s measles elimination status.

Overall, Utah’s outbreak underscores ongoing challenges with vaccine coverage and disease control amid a broader U.S. surge.