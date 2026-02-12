Dave Heaton Gives Chamber An Update on Measles, Warns of Sleep Deprivation

Dave Heaton from the Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD) was the keynote speaker for the St. George Chamber of Commerce's "Bills, Rights & Bites" lunch series. SWUPHD serves as a vital resource for Washington, Iron, Kane, Beaver, and Garfield counties, focusing on a proactive "Prevent, Promote, Protect" mission. As of early 2026, the region is navigating significant health challenges, most notably a major measles outbreak.

Measles in Southern Utah

Heaton spoke with Chamber members about how Southern Utah has emerged as a focal point of a statewide measles resurgence. Recent data reveals that Utah has confirmed 272 total cases in the current 2025–2026 outbreak, with 178 cases (over 65%) occurring within the Southwest Utah health district. This gives the region a cumulative rate of approximately 62.4 cases per 100,000 residents—the highest in the state. Health officials emphasize that the vast majority of those infected (roughly 95%) were unvaccinated. The department has been active in monitoring exposure sites, including locations such as Utah Tech University and local InstaCare clinics in St. George.

Prioritizing Sleep Health

Beyond infectious diseases, Heaton highlighted sleep health as a critical pillar of community wellness. In Utah, approximately 34.2% of adults report getting fewer than the recommended 7 hours of sleep each night. This "insufficient sleep" is linked to chronic conditions like diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. The department promotes specialized resources, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), and emphasizes safe infant sleep practices. Currently, only about 86% of Utah infants are placed on their backs to sleep, a statistic the department aims to improve to reduce the risk of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID). Heaton also announced that the new print magazine edition will be out next month, with the cover-to-cover subject matter covering sleep-related articles.

You can catch Heaton as he joins KDXU's Southern Utah's Morning News every Wednesday morning at 7:55 for his weekly updates on the latest health news and hot topics affecting Southern Utah.