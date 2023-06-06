Sweating Under The Stars This Weekend In St. George

Can't stand the idea of running outside in the 90-plus degree sweltering sunshine of Southern Utah?

St. George Races and the St. George Firefighter’s Association are joining forces to host one of the coolest races in town during this year’s Moonlight 5K, set for June 9 at 9 p.m. at The Shores at Desert Color (820 W Akoya Pearl St).

“This is an amazing way to kick off the summer,” said Kirstin Williams, Recreation Coordinator for the City of St. George. “You can show support to our amazing firefighters -- who will be spraying runners with water as they pass by -- and get to enjoy a pool party at Desert Color right after the race.”

Runners of all ages are welcome to participate in one of the most enjoyable family activities of the summer. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Utah Burn Center and the St. George Fire Fighters Association.

Packet pick-up will take place on the night and location of the race, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Lagoon at Desert Color (820 W Akoya Pearl St).

Registration closes at 8 p.m. on June 9. To sign up, go here.

About St. George Races

St. George Races (SGR), a division within the Leisure Services Department of the City of St. George, hosts a variety of half marathons, 10K, 5K, kids runs, triathlons, bike events, relays and other special events throughout the City of St. George and Washington County. SGR offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities for area businesses and utilizes the efforts of hundreds of volunteers.

For more information, go to:

https://www.sgcity.org/sgrraces/moonlightfirehosefrenzy5k