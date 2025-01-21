The 3 Best Thai Places in Southern Utah to Satisfy Your Cravings

When you think of food in Southern Utah, you’d be surprised to find out how many people go to Thai restaurants for their immediate cravings.

As the city grows older, the amount of variety found in St. George, and by proxy Cedar City, is nothing short of astounding.

However, the Thai food market continues to grow faster than most of the other types of cuisine (I say most because of the incredible amount of chicken places).

If you’re looking for great Thai food, then you can’t go wrong with these options.

Banana Blossom Thai Cuisine

Located at 430 E. St. George Blvd, this restaurant is based in one of the busiest parts of St. George, bringing lots of traffic and growling stomachs.

Banana Blossom has garnered many favorable reviews on Yelp with an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

Many of the more positive reviews commended the service as they were seated quickly and given their food at a respectable rate.

Some of the Thai staples are the highlight here with the pad Thai and Curry stealing the show.

The only downside I could see from the average review is the lack of Thai ambience, but value is in the eye of the beholder, so you can judge it for yourself.

Royal Thai Cuisine

Royal Thai is interesting as they have a respectable sit-down type location at 568 W Telegraph, but they also have several other locations throughout Southern Utah focused entirely on take out.

Meaning, if you want to satiate your need for good Thai food but you don’t want to sit down at a a table and go through the whole service ordeal, then take out would be for you.

Royal Thai has an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Yelp with most of the positive reviews gave props to the interior style and ambience with incredibly high recommendations from visitors outside of Southern Utah.

Benja’s Thai and Sushi

Arguably the queen of Thai in Southern Utah, Benja’s is a staple of the culinary scene in the region with two locations in St. George.

One can be found on Ancestor Square on Main Street, and the other can be found just west of the Red Cliff’s Mall.

Some of the residents live and die by Benja’s drunken noodles, and the sushi bar provides a unique spin compared to the other Thai places in Southern Utah.

The curry has intoxicated many with the level of variety available, and that shows in the average review score of 3.9 out of 5 stars. Now you may be thinking why the number is lower compared to the other two Thai places listed here.

That’s because about 250 reviews have been submitted on Yelp for those two other restaurants. Benja’s has about 600 reviews. That shows just how popular Benja’s Thai and Sushi is in St. George.

What do you think? Did I miss a Thai place? Do you want to hunt me down and turn me into curry for my transgressions? Then go out there and speak up for your favorite restaurant in Southern Utah.