The Best Utah City for Jobs Revealed in New Ranking

Which Utah city is the best for those looking to enter the job market? Finance website WalletHub has created a ranking showing the best cities in the nation for jobs through various metrics, and it just so happened to show the best cities for jobs in Utah as well.

Adam McCann wrote the ranking for WalletHub explaining the metrics used in the article.

McCann wrote, “In order to determine the best job markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across two key dimensions, “Job Market” and “Socio-economics.” We assigned a heavier weight to the former, considering the fact that factors in that category most heavily influence a job seeker’s decision in terms of relocation for employment.”

Some of the metrics used in the ranking include job opportunities, employment growth, monthly average salary, unemployment rate, job security, and much more. I’d highly recommend you check out the full ranking to see the research process.

Without further ado, the best city of jobs in Utah is not much of a surprise. Salt Lake City was ranked No. 19 in the nation for jobs and was the highest ranked in the beehive state.

This doesn’t come as much of a shocker as the capital city of the state is often considered to be the focal point for business and commerce in Utah.

Only one other Utah city was ranked, that being West Valley City at No. 39 in the nation. As for why other Utah cities didn’t make the list, it appears to be associated with population numbers and other unknown metrics.

The No. 1 city for jobs in the nation is Scottsdale, Arizona, and the worst city ranked in the nation for jobs is Memphis, Tennessee.