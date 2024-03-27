The Jimmer’s Back! Fredette To Represent USA At Summer Olympics

Jimmer Fredette, that 3-point shooting sensation from BYU who briefly captured the nation's imagination back in 2011 (has it really been that long?), is back in the spotlight after announcing on social media his selection and intention of being part of Team USA at the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Now Jimmer, who is 35-years old and the father of two, will not be on the Team USA 5-on-5 team with young stars like Jaylen Brown and Donovan Mitchell.

Instead, he will be the headliner for the Team USA 3-on-3 team. Joining him on the squad are former Charleston star Canyon Barry (Hall of Famer Rick Barry's son), former Princeton and Minnesota Timberwolves star Kareem Maddox and former Division II national champion Dylan Travis.

Fredette, who has stayed in basketball shape and has competed in 3-on-3 throughout the world in recent years, proclaimed on social media:

“It’s official! I have been selected to be a member of team USA’s first Olympic 3-on-3 basketball team alongside three other players I consider family in Dylan, Canyon, and Kareem. There has been a lot that has gone into this process for a year-and-a-half now for me and many more years for my teammates. So grateful to be able to represent our country in Paris! Now the real work begins."

All 3-on-3 teams worldwide are allowed to have just four players, three starting and a fourth for substitution.

Fredette teamed with Maddox, Barry and Travis to win gold at the Pan American games last year.

“They’re the best team. And I think when you’re putting together a roster, you want the best team, the best group of four guys that are going to give you the best chance to win,” USA men’s 3x3 coach Joe Lewandowski told US News. “You’re not looking for an All-Star team. You’re not looking for the highest jumpers, the fastest guys. You’re looking for the best team, the guys who play so well together they take their game to another level.”

Fredette said he "couldn’t be more thrilled to prepare and give it my all for USA!”

The 16-day Paris Summer Olympics begin July 26. Three-on-three basketball only became an official event at the Olympics in 2020. That year the USA did not place (in fact, USA didn't even qualify in the top 8) with the gold going to Latvia, silver to Russia and bronze to Serbia.

For more on the Olympics and 3-on-3, click here. Fredette and Team USA are scheduled to compete July 30-Aug. 5.

Get our free mobile app