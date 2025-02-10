The One Thing Every Utahn Needs In Their Home

Insurance sucks to pay for, but man are you glad you have it when you need it.

Oven mitts are a pain to put on, but when something hot comes along they sure are nice to have.

Seatbelts are uncomfortable, a hassle and cramp your style if you're trying to act cool. But if you're ever in a crash, those things can save your life.

It's the same concept with a fire extinguisher.

They're kind of ugly and will never enhance the look of your kitchen or even garage.

It's a hassle to mount them and learn how to properly use them.

They will make a mess if you ever do have to use them, and their effectiveness diminishes after some time.

But if you ever have a kitchen or garage fire, you're going to be so happy that little red cylinder is available.

Today is the 162nd anniversary of the birth of the fire extinguisher by inventor Alan Crane.

According the Health Encyclopedia, "Fire extinguishers can be a small but important part of the home fire safety plan. They can save lives and property by putting out a small fire or suppressing it until the fire department arrives."

Important in that note is the fact that fire extinguishers are not intended for putting out big fires. The main purpose of the fire extinguisher is to either put out small fires or slow down larger fires before the fire department arrives.

Another note of caution from the Encyclopedia: "Fire safety experts advise that you attempt to extinguish a fire only if you have first made sure that everyone else has left or is leaving the building, and that someone has called the fire department. Remember, lives are more important than property."

Did you know fire extinguishers have four "classifications." They are:

Class A extinguishers will put out fires in ordinary combustibles including wood, cloth, rubber, paper, as well as many plastic materials. Class B extinguishers are for use on flammable liquids like grease, gasoline, solvents, lacquers, alcohols, oils and other similar substances. Class C extinguishers are suitable for use only on electrically energized equipment fires. Class D extinguishers are designed for use on flammable metallic substances like potassium and sodium.

Experts with the US Federal Emergency management Association also recommend making sure these criteria are met before attempting to use one:

Have I alerted others in the building that there is a fire?

Has someone called the fire department?

Am I physically able to use a fire extinguisher? ( Young children and older adults should not use fire extinguisher)

Is the fire small and contained in a single object or to a surface (like a pan or a wastebasket)?

Am I safe from the fire's toxic smoke?

Do I have a clear escape route?

attachment-fe loading...

