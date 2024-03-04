It wasn't a fluke.

For 31 years, the Labrador Retriever was the most popular dog in America and Utah was happy to play along with the lovable and goofy pet.

But for the second straight year, the Lab will have to take a back seat to America's new champion, the French Bulldog:.

"For the first time in history, 2022 found the French Bulldog taking the No. 1 spot. This ends the Labrador Retriever’s 31-year reign as the most popular dog breed in America. The French Bulldog has moved into the number one position after climbing the ranks in popularity over the last 10 years. In 2012, the Frenchie was ranked at No. 14. Since then, registrations have increased by over 1,000%, bringing this playful breed to the top. French Bulldogs held the No. 2 spot in 2021."

The Lab held the top spot for so long that the dog breed became practically ubiquitous. It seems everyone had one.

But being in second place nationally isn't so bad for the dog breed and the puppies don't care either way.

Along with the French Bulldog and the Labrador Retriever, the rest of the top five are the Golden Retriever, the German Shepherd and the Poodle.

Rottweilers and Dachsunds are notably in the top 10 as well.

As far as the other side of the coin, the least popular dog breed in America is the English Foxhound, barely edging out the Norwegian Lundehund.

RANK BREED 1 French Bulldogs 2 Labrador Retrievers 3 Golden Retrievers 4 German Shepherd Dogs 5 Poodles 6 Bulldogs 7 Rottweilers 8 Beagles 9 Dachshunds 10 German Shorthaired Pointers

The full list is here.

By the way, US News and World Report disagrees with the AKC study, citing the Chihuahua as the top dog and the French Bulldog No. 2 in The United States.

USNWP also tabs the goldendoodle (a golden retriever/poodle mix) as the most popular dog in Utah. The goldendoodle didn't even make the top 10 nationwide.

