The Utah Utes and ESPN 97.7 Announce Partnership

Townsquare Media is thrilled to announce a new partnership with The University of Utah and Utes Sports Properties. Starting this Fall, the home for the Utes in Southern Utah is ESPN 977.

Every Utah Football and Basketball game as well as pre and post-game shows, weekly coaches shows, and more will be broadcast live on ESPN 977.

"We’re thrilled to be working with ESPN 977 and have the opportunity to bring exclusive Utah Utes sports coverage to Southern Utah,” said Matt Smith, General Manager, LEARFIELD’s Utes Sports Properties, the university’s athletics multimedia rightsholder. “We look forward to bringing unrivaled coverage of the Utes to fans in the greater St. George area with a quality broadcast partner in ESPN 977.”

“Pairing the ESPN brand with the Utes’ brand was a no-brainer,” said Jeff Cochran, Content Director for Townsquare Media in St. George. We know how many Utes fans reside in Washington County and the surrounding areas and we couldn’t be happier for ESPN 977 to be the new home of the Utes!”

The Utes 2022 Football Schedule on ESPN 977

TUE AUG 30th 6PM - Kyle Whittingham Coach’s Show

SAT SEP 3rd 5PM - Utah @ Florida (Ute Gameday coverage begins at 3PM)

TUE SEP 6th 6PM - Kyle Whittingham Coach’s Show

SAT SEP 10th 11:30AM - SUU @ Utah (Ute Gameday coverage begins at 9:30AM)

TUE SEP 13th 6PM - Kyle Whittingham Coach’s Show

SAT SEP 17th 8PM - SDSU @ Utah (Ute Gameday coverage begins at 6PM)

TUE SEP 20th 6PM - Kyle Whittingham Coach’s Show

SAT SEP 24th TBD - Utah @ Arizona State (Ute Gameday coverage begins TBD)

TUE SEP 27th 6PM - Kyle Whittingham Coach’s Show

SAT OCT 1st TBD - Oregon State @ Utah (Ute Gameday coverage begins at TBD)

TUE OCT 4th 6PM - Kyle Whittingham Coach’s Show

SAT OCT 8th TBD - Utah @ UCLA (Ute Gameday coverage begins at TBD)

TUE OCT 11th 6PM - Kyle Whittingham Coach’s Show

SAT OCT 15th TBD - USC @ Utah (Ute Gameday coverage begins at TBD)

TUE OCT 25th 6PM - Kyle Whittingham Coach’s Show

THU OCT 27th 8PM - Utah @ Washington State (Ute Gameday coverage begins at 6PM)

TUE NOV 1st 6PM - Kyle Whittingham Coach’s Show

SAT NOV 5th TBD - Arizona @ Utah (Ute Gameday coverage begins at TBD)

TUE NOV 8th 6PM - Kyle Whittingham Coach’s Show

SAT NOV 12th TBD - Stanford @ Utah (Ute Gameday coverage begins at TBD)

TUE NOV 15th 6PM - Kyle Whittingham Coach’s Show

SAT NOV 19th TBD - Utah @ Oregon (Ute Gameday coverage begins at TBD)

TUE NOV 22nd 6PM - Kyle Whittingham Coach’s Show

SAT NOV 26th TBD - Utah @ Colorado (Ute Gameday coverage begins at TBD)

END OF REGULAR SEASON

ABOUT TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AND ESPN 977

Southern Utah’s ESPN 977 (KHKR) is owned and operated by Townsquare Media. ESPN 977 has been the home of local sports in Southern Utah for over three decades and is also an affiliate for the Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Raiders.