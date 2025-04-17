They Found How Many Dogs In This Utah House?!

More than 150 dogs have been rescued from a property in Ogden.

Animal services officers went to a home on Jefferson Avenue Tuesday where they say they found the animals living in "extremely poor and overcrowded" conditions.

Authorities from other agencies were called in to assist with the situation.

The dogs are receiving veterinary care and will eventually be placed up for adoption through Weber County Animal Services.

Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden Police Department told our news partners at ABC4 that they responded to the home Tuesday after receiving a report of possible animal neglect.

Upon arrival, they say officers rescued 152 dogs.

“Community members interested in adopting are encouraged to monitor Weber County Animal Services for updates on availability and adoption procedures,” Lt. Farr said in a press release.

An investigation into the situation is ongoing and Farr said there is currently no more information available.

According to the Utah Humane Society, Utah specifically outlaws the following maltreatment of animals:

Failing to provide necessary food, water, care, or shelter for an animal in the person’s custody

Abandoning an animal

Injuring an animal

Causing any animal to fight with another animal

Administering poison or causing poison to be administered to an animal

Killing an animal* (killing an animal is legal if you have a legal privilege to do so, e.g., food production)

Torturing an animal** (torturing a companion animal, which is defined in Utah law as a domestic dog or cat, is a felony and therefore an elevated criminal offense)

Nearly four years ago, Utah worked to strengthen its animal cruelty and neglect laws after a man stole a neighbor's dog and set it on fire.

Most offenders never receive any jail time for their crimes against animals.

