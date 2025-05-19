A harmful and deadly plant is spreading around the U.S., including in Utah.

Poison hemlock grows year around, but typically flourishes between March and May.

Experts say the plant is toxic to humans and animals, saying its touch and particles can be harmful.

The Department of Agriculture says poison hemlock has white flowers that grow in small clusters and tend to grow along fence lines, irrigation ditches and other moist places.

All parts of poison hemlock are poisonous including the leaves, stem, fruit and root.

The USDA says ingesting the plant can lead to death.

In Utah, Poison Hemlock (Conium maculatum) does flourish and can be found in various locations throughout the state, particularly near water sources.

Some attributes of poison hemlock:

A European native, it is often found along waterways, roadsides, and field edges.



It tolerates poorly drained soils and can be mistaken for parsley or wild carrot.



All parts of the plant are toxic (roots, stems, flowers, leaves, etc.)



Can grow 6 to 10-feet tall

The USDA has a couple of recommendations for slowing down the influx of poison hemlock

The USDA's Agricultural Research Service (ARS) advises that Poison Hemlock can be controlled by treating plants before they start to bud with herbicides The USDA also advises keeping animals away from areas where water hemlock grows and treating affected animals with barbiturates or tranquilizers to prevent seizures

It's worth noting that poison hemlock isn't nearly as toxic as its cousin, water hemlock, which is generally considered the most poisonous plant in the Beehive State.

The roots of water hemlock are the most toxic part of the plant.

When roots become exposed and are eaten by livestock, death occurs in 1 to 12 hours.

The leaves and stems lose most of their toxicity as they mature.

If you come in contact with either type of hemlock, call Utah Poison Control at 800-222-1222.

If you touch the plant, you should rinse your body immediately and apply a wet compress, calamine lotion, or hydrocortisone cream.

If you begin to develop any type of rash or develop itching sensations or blisters, receive medical attention right away.

