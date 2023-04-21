Time For The Ultimate Weekend At Washington County’s Fair

Maybe this dates me a bit, but I still love Templeton's "A Fair Is A Veritable Schmorgasboard," song from the animated movie Charlotte's Web.

Going to the county fair in any county in America should be a carefree experience -- no diets, no budgets, no back pain, no commitments.

That's what they're striving for at this year's Washington County Fair.

"The Washington County Fair has been an integral part of the southern Utah community for over 160 years — ever since the early settlers of Washington City opened their homes to display agricultural products. Even though the locations, entertainment and displays have changed throughout the years, one thing remains the same: the fair is one event that brings the community together. With over 60,000 people attending the county fair in 2022, we are excited to offer even more attractions, entertainment, and fun for those attending in 2023, including a two-night rodeo, a special needs rodeo, and a Friday night concert featuring ACM and iHeartRadio Award winner country music artist Chris Janson. In addition, we are proud to present even more sponsorship opportunities to businesses looking to be seen by thousands."

Of course, as Templeton would point out, you can't forget about the fair food. This year's fair food will feature about 40 food trucks and vendors with such favorites as The One and Only Original Texas Twister Drink, The Rolling Pineapple, The Corndog Company and Sweet Joy Shave Ice as well as some intriguing prospects like Hog House Swine Shanty and Tahitian Tamure BBQ LLC.

Go here to get the full list of food vendors.

The fair also showcases the talents of many of our fellow Washington County residents. One of my favorites displays is the city displays. Each city in our county decorates a display that helps illustrate what that city is all about. Look for those in the Grafton Building.

Of course there is a carnival with rides and live concerts pretty much all day every day. Chris Janson is in concert tonight and the traditional demolition derby is Saturday night.

Admission to the fair is cheap, $2 for adults and $1 for kids, with parking for the fair absolutely free out at Legacy Park.

We'll see you there.

attachment-fairmap loading...