Tonight You Can ‘Roll With Patrol’ In St. George

If you love to ride your bike, tonight's the night when you can pedal alongside members of the St. George Police Department Mountain Bike Patrol and the St. George Active Transportation Committee while celebrating the start of National Bike Month.

It's the annual Roll with Patrol, set for 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Crosby Family Confluence Park (1953 S. Convention Center Drive).

This community bike ride is free and open to the public, allowing residents to explore the 5.2-mile Mayor’s Loop bike trail and get to know members of our police force. There is no need to register; simply show up with a bike or scooter.

“As a Silver-level Bike Friendly Community, St. George makes a great effort to give residents and visitors beautiful and safe bike lanes, paths and trails,” said Lloyd Sutton, the City of St. George’s Active Transportation Coordinator. “Roll with Patrol offers the opportunity to enjoy our amazing multi-use trail system while interacting with the people and organizations that help make St. George a safe, enjoyable place to ride a bike.”

Free hot dogs, snacks and drinks will be served beginning at 5:45 p.m. near the gazebo of Confluence Park. The bike ride, which affords gorgeous views along the Virgin River Trail system, will start at 6:30 p.m.

The Roll with Patrol is a community effort, enlisting the help of several of our city partners ahead of the event. Those efforts include:

The St. George Bicycle Collective will be available to help with pumping tires and minor, last minute bike maintenance.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department will hold drawings for great prizes.

The Healthy Dixie Committee and the Utah State University Extension will present the “Bike Blender” which will make smoothies powered by bicycling power.

The Southern Utah Bicycle Alliance (SUBA) will have information regarding local bicycle advocacy efforts.

“In St. George, we’re fortunate to have Utah’s best and most extensive paved trail system,” Sutton added. “Come out and enjoy a glorious spring evening recreating in our beautiful city.”

