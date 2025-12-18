Travel Expert Gary Sorensen’s Top 2026 Travel Destinations

There’s an old saying: “Don’t do surgery on yourself.” Get professional help to ensure things are done right. That’s why we talked to Gary Sorensen at Morris Columbus Travel. Gary has decades of travel experience on land, sea & air. He recently visited the KDXU studios for his bimonthly Travel Talk Show to discuss his top travel destinations for 2026. This list is curated by the interest he’s seeing from his clients, as well as the global interest he hears about from his travel associates. Here is Gary’s Top 3:

Alaska

Gary says that the best part of going to Alaska is the views, “the glaciers & the fresh seafood.” When preparing for an Alaskan cruise, it’s essential to layer-up! For those of us used to the St. George heat, the Alaskan climate is a drastic shift. Pack moisture-wicking base layers, a warm fleece, and a high-quality waterproof shell to handle unpredictable weather. Don’t forget binoculars for wildlife spotting and polarized sunglasses to reduce glare from the glaciers.

Excursions like dog sledding and glacier treks fill up months in advance, so book early. As the saying goes, "Better to ask the way than go astray"—consulting a travel professional ensures you choose the best itinerary for your family. Finally, bring sturdy, waterproof boots to stay dry while exploring the rugged wilderness.

Europe

Gary is also seeing significant interest from travellers wanting to visit Europe. “It’s definitely the architecture, the history & the food!” But he says that when preparing to travel to the UK, in particular, there are some steps to take in advance with your paperwork. According to Travel.gov, you’ll need at least 3 days to be approved.



African Safari

Gary asks, “Can you imagine watching lions in their natural habitat, doing what lions do?!” Expect early sunrises for dawn game drives and breathtaking encounters with the "Big Five." Much like the rugged beauty of Southern Utah, the landscapes are vast and stunning. Rely on expert guides for safety, pack neutral layers for temperature shifts, and prepare for unforgettable "sundowner" drinks during golden-hour sunsets.

Tune in every other Friday for Travel Talk with Gary Sorensen on 890 & 92.5 KDXU.

Here's Gary's complete list:

1.Europe: river cruises, Mediterranean cruises, land tours.

2. African Safari

3. Iceland, Greenland and Norway

4 Antarctica Expedition Cruises.

5 Canadian Rockies Train.

6. Galapagos Islands and Machu Picchu Peru

7. Eastern Canada and New England

8 Austrailia and New Zealand

9 Mississippi River Cruise

10 Great Lakes Cruise

11 Alaska