5 Local Cities Named Travel & Leisure’s Top Places to Live in Utah

As much as we hate to admit it, as locals, Southern Utah is no longer a hidden gem—it is a premier destination for those seeking a high-quality lifestyle. A recent feature by Travel + Leisure titled "10 Best Places to Live in Utah, According to Real Estate Experts" highlights why our corner of the state is dominating the conversation.

The Crown Jewels of the South

St. George leads the pack, ranked the #1 city in Utah for starting a business. Expert Misty Murphy notes its "stable, youthful workforce" and world-class recreation, all just 30 minutes from Zion National Park. For those seeking "quiet luxury," Ivins is praised for its wellness-focused lifestyle and the prestige of the Black Desert Course.

Growth and Adventure

Further east, Hurricane is recognized as an emerging hub for adventure seekers, offering more affordable entry points than St. George while providing direct access to Sand Hollow Reservoir and elite ATV trails. Nearby, Washington City has solidified its reputation as the region's "popular suburban hub," lauded for modern developments and top-tier public schools.

The Mountain Escape

For those who prefer alpine air to desert heat, Brian Head makes the list as a year-round refuge. At 10,000 feet, it offers "Utah’s famous powder" in the winter and a cool sanctuary during the scorching summer months—all with a remarkably accessible average home value. And, it’s my favorite place to ski in the entire country!

Whether you're looking for a resort-style pace or a family-friendly suburb, Travel + Leisure confirms that Southern Utah offers a diverse and thriving landscape to call home.

The Statewide List