Trailblazers Past and Present Celebrating Homecoming This Week

It's Homecoming Week for current and past Trailblazers at Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State) University.

With traditions like the carnival, parade and football game, Utah Tech University invites the community to join Trailblazer Nation in celebrating the institution’s Homecoming throughout the week of Oct. 23.

“Homecoming is such a fun time for current students, alumni and the community to come together to celebrate traditions and show pride in Utah Tech University,” Anilee Adams, assistant director of student involvement and leadership at Utah Tech, said. “It's a time to create lasting memories and reconnect with friends and classmates. The feel on campus is different during Homecoming, and it's something you don't want to miss!”

Utah Tech will continue its longstanding tradition of hosting the Miss Utah Tech competition during Homecoming Week by holding the pageant on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Main Stage Theatre in UT’s Eccles Fine Arts Center. Then on Oct. 26, Utah Tech Men’s Soccer will take on Seattle University at Greater Zion Stadium at 7 p.m. Tickets to both the Miss Utah Tech competition and the soccer game are available at utahtech.edu/ticket-office.

Weekend festivities will kick off with the traditional Homecoming carnival and car show featuring the university’s Tricks & Treats Night this year at 5 p.m. on Oct. 27 on campus’s Encampment Mall. Open to the community, this year’s Homecoming Carnival will be a fun and spooky night of double the fun as classic carnival games meet Halloween thrills with a pumpkin carving booth and treats.

The final day of Homecoming, Oct. 28, will begin at 10 a.m. with the family-friendly parade down University Avenue complete with floats, bands and plenty of candy to go around. The university also will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and invites the community to see and tour various campus buildings, including the Human Performance Center, which is open for community use starting at 11 a.m.

That afternoon will feature Trailblazer Village, the ultimate Homecoming tailgate experience, at 4 p.m. in the parking lot at Atwood Innovation Plaza. Homecoming Week will culminate with Trailblazer football taking on Eastern Kentucky University at Greater Zion Stadium at 6 p.m.

For a complete schedule of all Utah Tech University Homecoming events, visit utahtech.edu/homecoming.

attachment-UT Homecoming Trailblazer Village loading...

attachment-UT Homecoming Carnival loading...

attachment-UT Homecoming Game loading...