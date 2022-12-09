The Balance of Nature Tree Festival was very refreshing last night in St. George (continues tonight 6-9 p.m.) .

The folks at Balance of Nature weren't trying to sell anything. There were no fliers, presentations or even sales people on site.

In fact, except for the signs on the building, it didn't feel like a business at all.

Instead, it was a celebration of the season. A chance to think of others, reflect on the birth of our Savior, and wish other members of the community a Merry Christmas.

The displays were unapologetically Christian, with scriptures, Nativity scenes and religious music.

Plus, there was free food! Gingerbread cake, cookies (including French Macarons) hot cider and herbal tea highlighted the event put together by Balance of Nature CEO Lex Howard and his family (and employees!).

Along with the amazingly decorated trees and free food, the Balance of Nature folks had huge crates of oranges, many already prebagged, for anyone and everyone to take. The cost: Nothing. Nada Zero. Zilch. Not one red cent.

This time of year, many of us are in a position to help our fellow humans. We have more than we need. We have been blessed to have an abundance.

Giving this time of year is easier than the rest of the year, sure. But do we really do it? Are we willing to share our bounty with others, especially strangers?

Howard and the folks at Balance of Nature really have put their money where their mouth is. Free food, beautiful tress and Christmas displays, plus all the oranges you care to take.

"There's no promotion involved here. We're not trying to sell anything," Howard said. "We just love Christmas and we want to share the joy."

Now that's the Christmas Spirit.

* -- Note: The Balance of Nature Community Tree Festival continues tonight for 6-9 p.m. at the Balance of Nature corporate office at 1568 S. River Road.

