KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 101

Statewide News – 11/27/23

Maloy to Begin Work This Week

The newest member of congress is planning to begin work this week after winning the special election on November 21.

New Utah Representative Celeste Maloy isn’t officially sworn in until next week, but Maloy is ready to get to work.

The Salt Lake Tribune said Maloy plans to fly to Washington D.C. a week before she’s sworn in to get ahead of some pressing issues, such as following up on some 40 projects that her predecessor Chris Stewart began before he retired.

Ogden Couple Sues Police for Excessive Force

An elderly couple in Northern Utah is suing the Ogden Police Department for excessive force in November 2022.

The police reportedly arrived at the couple’s home in 2022 where a non-occupancy sign was posted on the home. The police attempted to remove the sign, but Rand Briem attempted to wrestle the sign out of the officer’s hand.

The officer reportedly slammed Briem into the pavement outside the home, leaving the man with extensive bruising. The attorney for the couple said the use of force wasn’t justified, but officials from the Ogden Police Department said it was justified.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 11/27/23

Man Killed in Rollover Crash Off Old Highway 91

A man was found dead in the wreckage of a rollover crash on November 24 off Old Highway 91 in Washington County.

Santa Clara – Ivins Fire & Rescue responded to the incident just before noon where they found the body of one Jose Nava who had been dead for an unknown amount of time.

Nava’s wife Alejandra Alvarez confirmed the identity of the victim in a Facebook post along with a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Skateboarder Hospitalized in Cedar City

A 39-year-old man is still in the hospital after an incident involving a motorized skateboard on Cedar City’s Main Street.

According to eyewitness reports, Chace Dean Sanders suffered a fractured skull and other injuries when he was riding on the sidewalk and flew off the skateboard when he collided with some vegetation.

St. George Gas Prices Still Above State Average

Gas prices in St. George are going down, but they’re not as cheap as the state average for a gallon of unleaded.

The current average for Washington County is $3.61, which is about 40 cents higher than the state average of $3.22 a gallon.

It’s not all bad news for St. George since residents were paying about $4 a gallon this time in October.

St. George Christmas Kickoff Tonight

Today is the first Monday after Thanksgiving, which means the gloves are coming off for many when it comes to celebrating Christmas.

This includes St. George as a city with the Christmas Kickoff happening tonight at Historic Town Square at 6 p.m. with a ceremonial lighting.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided along with performances from local school choirs, and Santa will make an appearance along with Mrs. Claus.

An ugly sweater contest will also be featured so if you have some ugly threads, then you know where to go.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton had his best Thanksgiving this last week. He doesn’t really understand why, but the amount of love and positive conversation was something that truly became an all-time great for him. It also helped that the food was astounding. Stockton wanted to emphasize that he’s thankful to anyone who reads his work, and vows to continue as long as someone is willing to read.

Happy Monday!