Things may be looking up for Congressman Celeste Maloy as Former President Donald Trump has endorsed the Utah congressman for re-election.

Trump made gave the endorsement to the Southern Utah resident in a Truth Social post on June 17.

Trump said, “Congresswoman Celeste Maloy is a great advocate for the wonderful people of Utah’s 2nd Congressional District! Celeste is fighting to Secure the Border, Create Jobs, Restore American Energy Independence, Support our Military/Veterans, Defend Religious Liberty, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. Celeste Maloy has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Maloy is currently running against Colby Jenkins in the June 25 primary election for the GOP nomination. Maloy underperformed at the Utah GOP Convention against Jenkins but was still able to garner over 40% of the vote.

In the following months, Maloy received endorsements from several other representatives. An endorsement from Trump could mean a jump in the right direction for the Utah congressman as it seems to be working for Utah Senator Candidate Trent Staggs, who was also endorsed by Trump.

If Maloy wins the GOP nomination on June 25, she will move onto the November election against Democratic Candidate Nathaniel Woodward, Constitution Party Candidate Cassie Easley, and unaffiliated candidate Tyler Murset.

The primary election is scheduled for June 25. If you’d like to vote via mail-in ballot, then be sure to send your ballot by June 24, otherwise it won’t be counted on election day. Other positions up for vote on the ballot include a Utah senate seat to replace Sen. Mitt Romney, and the election for the next Utah Governor. Incumbent Spencer Cox is running against Phil Lyman for the GOP nomination.

