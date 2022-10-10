Two Found Not Guilty of Stealing From Beaver County Pig Farm

(St. George, UT) -- A southern Utah jury has found two animal rights activists not guilty of stealing pigs from a Beaver County farm. The jury in St. George announced its verdict on Saturday. Paul Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung had been accused of burglary and theft in connection with taking piglets from Circle Four Farms in 2017. The activists called the event a rescue, pointing to conditions at the farm as a reason for taking the piglets.