A Utah judge has restricted news outlets from filming or photographing certain images of the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk — including any shots showing him in shackles — but declined for now to impose additional limits on courtroom camera access.

Fourth District Judge Tony Graf described the media and public attention surrounding the case as “extraordinary.”

He postponed a decision on a broader request from Tyler Robinson’s defense team to further restrict coverage, saying it would need “additional briefing.”

The case has sparked widespread national interest after Kirk, a conservative commentator and ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Authorities said Robinson surrendered after a family friend encouraged him to do so, ending a 33-hour manhunt.

Yesterday that same judge ruled that Robinson will be allowed to wear street clothes in court after Robinson’s defense team argued that images of their client in prison garb and wearing shackles would taint a potential jury pool.

Robinson, a native of Southern Utah and graduate of Pine View High School, has been in custody since turning himself in, but has made no statement to the public.

Reportedly he confessed to the crime when originally arrested, Robinson has since pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held in a special holding unit in the Utah County jail.

Utah County sheriff's Sgt. Ray Ormond said his department has asked that Robinson make future court appearances virtually over television monitor to protect his safety in the high-profile case.

Additionally, officials have said Robinson is on suicide watch and in an isolation cell in the special housing unit.

