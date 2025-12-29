Judge Makes Ruling on Media Access in Tyler Robinson’s Murder Case

In a major ruling that many are watching in Southern Utah today, December 29, 2025, Fourth District Court Judge Tony Graf addressed the ongoing battle over media transparency in the case against Washington City resident Tyler Robinson. Robinson stands accused of the September 10 shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, a case that has drawn "extraordinary" national attention.

RIGHT TO COURT RECORDS

The central issue in today’s hearing was whether the public should have access to records from previously closed proceedings. Judge Graf ruled that a transcript from a private October hearing must be released to the public, underscoring the legal principle that "the public has a presumptive right to access court records." However, the judge maintained a careful balance, ordering that any information detailing specific courtroom security measures be redacted to ensure the safety of the proceedings.

FAIR TRIAL VS. ACCOUNTABILITY

"While the court believes in openness and transparency, it needs to be balanced with the constitutional rights of all parties in this case," Graf stated during the ruling. This sentiment reflects the judge's ongoing effort to protect Robinson’s right to a fair trial while satisfying the public’s demand for accountability.

SWARM OF MEDIA

The defense had previously argued that the "swarm of media attention" and the spread of digitally altered images of Robinson could prejudice a future jury. While Graf denied the media’s request for "intervenor status," he established a clear protocol: the court will provide advance notice for any future closed hearings, and news organizations must monitor the public docket to file objections.

As the case moves toward a potential death penalty trial, today's decision confirms that while the doors to the courtroom will remain mostly open, the court will continue to "take this very seriously" to prevent misinformation from compromising the justice system.